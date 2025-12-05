Justin Vernon Performs With Mkgee and Dijon at Terminal 5

Bon Iver has been busy releasing songs this year such as “Moon”, “There’s A Rhythm”, “Walk Home” and “If Only I Could Wait”. However, since there is no Bon Iver album being made for the foreseeable future, Justin Vernon has had enough time on his hands to join Dijon at his Terminal 5 show in NYC. Dijon was joined by several collaborators besides Justin Vernon, who sat in for much of the set, such as Mk.gee who joined for a few songs and Nick Hakim who played piano, according to BrooklynVegan. Watch the attendee-taken video of the performance below.
dijon and mk.gee 12.4 NYC
