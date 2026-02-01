Billie Eilish Says “No One Is Illegal On Stolen Land” During Grammys Acceptance Speech

Home News Emily Lopez February 1st, 2026 - 7:49 PM

Billie Eilish has always been vocal about her beliefs, and has regularly used awards as platforms to discuss current events and push for change. This has been no different with the Grammys, at which she won the award for Song of the Year, which recognized “WILDFLOWER.” According to USA Today, Eilish can be seen wearing “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” pins, meant to remember Renee Good, who was murdered by an ICE officer at the beginning of the new year, as well as support the ICE OUT protest movement. Several other celebrities have also been seen wearing these pins, following the controversy of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

During Eilish‘s acceptance speech for her newest award, Eilish stated, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” which was met with applause from the audience. She then encouraged people to continue to speak up and protest. Protests have been regularly occurring across the country to combat the ICE activity that has been seen in cities across the country. Eilish has also recently spoken on the matter during her acceptance speech for the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Award for Environmental Justice, in which she said, “It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities is not a priority for this administration. And it’s really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets.” Eilish shared these same bittersweet sentiments in her Grammy acceptance speech by saying, “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now.”

For those who would like to see a clip of the acceptance speech, it is available on X, having been posted by Fade Away Media.

“No one is illegal on stolen land” – Billie Eilish after winning her Grammy. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/kxuiOYjzaN — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 2, 2026