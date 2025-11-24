Billie Eilish Announces Hit Me Hard and Soft Concert Film Directed With James Cameron For March 2026 Release

Home News Emily Lopez November 24th, 2025 - 2:46 PM

Many Billie Eilish fans across the globe joined the pop star for her recent tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which took place this year in support of her new album of the same name. While this tour did recently finish with a performance in San Francisco on November 23, fans still have more to look forward to with the upcoming release of the Hit Me Hard and Soft Concert Film.

According to NME, Eilish has announced that the concert film was directed with James Cameron. This announcement was made through Eilish’s Instagram in a post showing a picture of her and the movie director. Cameron is known for his work directing several box office hits, including titles like Avatar and Titanic. The film’s release date is set for March 20 next year, and will also be released in 3D, thanks to the partnership with Darkroom Records, Interscope Films and Lightstorm Entertainment.

This announcement comes following her dispute with multi-billionaire, Elon Musk, calling him a “fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward” for not using his wealth to assist in solving different world issues. Eilish has also stated that she would be donating $11.5 million from the proceeds of the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to different charities.