Mk.gee Shares Dreamy New Single “Rockman”

Juliet Paiz October 21st, 2024 - 1:37 AM

Mk.gee has finally released a new single titled “Rockman” after teasing his second sold out North American tour this year in New Haven, CT and then an additional time in Minneapolis, the tour’s final show. To add on, he captivated his audience by performing his hit “DNM” an amazing 12 times.

“Rockman” holds his well known ethereal sounds that make listeners feel like their dreaming peacefully on a cloud. There are gentle guitar lines, smooth bass and soft vocals all combined to create a dream like experience. However, there are just enough beats that make you feel like grooving.

There is currently no music video for the song however the cover image is an individual holding a gun at a soundboard with multiple wires all around. The person appears to be in socks as we can see and it feels as if there is tension and a deeper meaning between feelings and music.

Mk.gee conveyed his dreamy energy at the Vic Theatre on October 3rd. In both his live performances and recordings we continue to see a unique ability he has as he creates immersive experiences through his music. This new song “Rockman” continues this trend, showing the indie music scene that he did not come to play around.