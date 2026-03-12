Beabadoobee & The Marias Team Up For Collaborative New Single “All I Did Was Dream Of You”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 12th, 2026 - 12:00 PM

Beabadoobee has joined forces with The Marias for their collaborative new single “All I Did Was Dream Of You.” The song is accompanied by a music video filmed in Vilnius, Lithuania and directed by AboveGround and Jake Erland.

“All I Did Was Dream Of You” marks Beabadoobee’s first official single since the release of her third studio album This Is How Tomorrow Moves in 2024. The song follows Beabadoobee’s contribution “Say Yes” to the new compilation charity album HELP(2) which was released on March 6 by War Child Records. The project included new tracks from Arctic Monkeys, Olivia Rodrigo, Damon Albarn, Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten, Kae Tempest and many more.

Last March, Beabadoobee covered Bic Runga’s “Sway” for Triple J’s ongoing ‘Like A Version’ series. She also graced BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge with performances of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” and The Corr’s “Breathless.” Throughout the summer of 2024, the singer released singles “Take A Bite,” “Coming Home” and “Ever Seen.” Beabadoobee also live debuted “Take A Bite” during her set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

In early 2024, the artist contributed a cover of “It’s Only A Paper Moon” for Jack Antonoff’s The New Look soundtrack. Back in 2023, the singer covered Aimee Mann’s “Save Me.” She was included on the lineup for the inaugural Head In The Clouds music festival in New York alongside artists such as Rich Brian, Raveena and Niki. She was also featured on the 2023 lineup of Osheaga with The Flaming Lips, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish.