Beabadoobee Live Debuts “Take A Bite” During Radio 1’s Big Weekend Set

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024 - 4:46 PM

According to stereogum.com, a few weeks ago beabadoobee announced her album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves will be released in August. And now, the artist has shared the album’s lead single “Take A Bite,” which beabadoobee performed a live debut of the song on May 26 at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

According to pitchfork, Rick Rubin produced This Is How Tomorrow Moves at his Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu. “I love this album,” Beabadoobee said in a statement. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”