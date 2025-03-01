Beabadoobee Covers Bic Runga’s “Sway” for Triple J’s Like a Version

Home News Skylar Jameson March 1st, 2025 - 3:39 PM

The Australian Radio Network Triple J recently hosted Beabadoobee on their Like A Version cover series, where she took her spin on Bic Runga’s song “Sway” from 1997. Stereogum reports that her mom used to play Bic Runga’s music when she was younger. Therefore, she performed the cover of “Sway” as a surprise for her mother. Regarding Bic Runga Beabadoobee stated, “She’s badass, and it was just really nice seeing an Asian woman playing indie music like that… I just knew I wanted the drums to sound like American Football. I wanted it to be a Midwest emo version of ‘Sway.’”

The cover is pretty on-the-nose to the original song. For someone who praises imperfection in music, this cover is spot-on and honors the original version very well. Beabadoobee’s unique voice and her delicate sweet vocal tone accompany the song very well, and the acoustic guitar she plays is like a puzzle piece that fits perfectly into the performance. Watch the enchanting cover performance below:

Beabadoobee is known for her impressive covers. Including her renditions of “Taste” by Sabrina Carpenter and The Corrs’ “Breathless” on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. In addition to that, she has also covered Ella Fitzgerald’s “It’s Only A Paper Moon”. We look forward to see which songs Beabadoobee takes her spin on next!