Beabadoobee Shares Bubbly New Single “Ever Seen”

According to stereogum.com, Next month Beabadoobee will release her third album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, where she recorded the LP with Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studios. The artist has previously shared the singles “Take A Bite” and “Coming Home.” Now, the artist has dropped her new track “Ever Seen,” which she wrote while opening Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows last year. The press release claims that the tune was originally envisioned as a country song and while listening, there is a strong country musical vibe through the whole ditty.

As for the song “Ever Seen,” it is a starry eyed and fizzy number that sounds like it is a big budget take on indie pop music. The song is beautiful and the music video is directed by Jake Erland, who filmed the video in Japan earlier this year.