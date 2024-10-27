Beabadoobee Covers “Taste” by Sabrina Carpenter and “Breathless” by The Corrs’ in New BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance

Home News Sydney Cook October 27th, 2024 - 2:30 PM

Beabadoobee recently joined the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where she performed her song “Beaches” from This Is How Tomorrow Moves and covered fellow TIME100 Next honoree Sabrina Carpenter’s track “Taste.”

Beabadoobee gave the pop song a breezier, more ethereal sound in her performance of “Taste.” She seamlessly moved from the “Taste” chorus into the hook of The Corrs’ “Breathless,” singing the first two verses and choruses in her trademark sweet, high-pitched voice.

“Taste,” released on August 23 as the third single from Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album, recently marked its eighth consecutive week at No. 1 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart, making it the longest-running No. 1 of the year. Alongside her previous singles “Espresso” (seven weeks at No. 1) and “Please Please Please” (five weeks), Carpenter has become only the second artist in chart history, after Frankie Laine, to spend 20 weeks at the top.

Released in 2000, “Breathless” was the lead single from Irish group The Corrs’ third album, In Blue. It peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 14 on the Adult Contemporary chart, marking The Corrs’ only top 40 hit in the U.S.

Watch Beabadoobee’s cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” mixed with The Corrs’ “Breathless” below.