Beabadoobee Shares Intricate Cover Of Aimee Mann’s “Save Me”

Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2023 - 2:00 PM

According to stereogum.com, last year artist Beabadoobee released her sophomore album Beatopia and now the artist has shared a video of her covering Aimee Mann’s Magnolia song “Save Me” on her Instagram account. The words “aimee mann cover bc i love her” can be seen above the video post where Beabadoobee can be seen performing her own version of “Save Me.”

As a whole, the performance is beautiful by how Beabadoobee‘s acoustic guitar playing filled the air with an harmonic sound while the artist serenades the ears with her melodic and bittersweet vocal tones. The whole thing is different from the original “Save Me” because Beabadoobee‘s instrumentation and vocal performance makes the composition sound more personable and intimate.