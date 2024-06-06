Beabadoobee Shares Sentimental New Single “Coming Home”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2024 - 3:08 PM

Artist beabadoobee has released her single “Coming Home,” which is from her upcoming third studio album This Is How Tomorrow Moves out August 16 thrugh Dirty Hit. Channeling her love for The Beatles, “Coming Home” is a sweet nostalgic track about missing loved ones while on the road that is complemented with warm, starry eyed lyricism and a flourish of muted trumpet.

While talking about her latest ditty, beabadoobee says: “I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats. It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I’m always away. Really, it’s just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure.”

“Coming Home” follows the release of lead single “Take A Bite,” which is the most added track at triple-A radio in the U.S. for the second week in a row.