Beabadoobee Announces New Album This Is How Tomorrow Moves For August 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Take A Bite”

Beabadoobee has announced her newest album, This is How Tomorrow Moves, set to release on August 16th, 2024. In preparation for the album’s release, Beabadoobee has shared a new single and video, “Take A Bite,” which is available now.

Beabadoobee just recently released a cover of Jack Antonoff’s “It’s Only a Paper Moon.” Therefore, the announcement of new music, as well as a new single, makes for a recent spike in Beabadoobee’s legacy. This new album will be produced by Rick Rubin, who has been working with The Strokes, Imagine Dragons, and many others. This potential shift in sound can be heard in Beabadoobee’s new single, “Take A Bite.” With the classic soft vocals as well as a rock undertone that breaks Beabadoobee through the ceiling of bedroom pop.

In conversation about the new single Beabadoobee says, “It’s finding comfort in a familiar place – finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So, I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”

This shift in exploring her own emotions and experiences will surely make an album with an astronomical impact. An album dedicated to Beabadoobee personal journey and self-reflection, whilst also harnessing new confidence, shouldn’t be missed.

Current Track list for This is How Tomorrow Moves:

“Take A Bite” “Never Know” “Cross my mind” “Real man” “Tie My Shoes” “Girl Song” “Coming Home” “Prettiest Eyes” “Cruel Affair” “Said” “Beaches” “Everything I Want” “Moon” “Sleep”

Cover Art for This is How Tomorrow Moves: