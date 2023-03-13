88rising Announces Inaugural Head In The Clouds New York Music Festival Featuring Rich Brian, Beabadoobee, Niki, Raveena And More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2023 - 6:40 PM

Today 88rising have announced their annual Head In The Clouds Festival which will be happening at New York City for the first time on May 20 and 21 at Forest Hills Stadium.

The event will be celebrating artists in the Asian diaspora, with previous editions in Los Angeles, Jakarta and Manila. This year’s edition takes place during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Also the festival benefits the nonprofit organization Heart Of Dinner.

The lineup for Head In The Clouds features Saturday headliners Raveena, Rich Brian, Beabadoobee, and Beabadoobee, plus sets by MILLI, Akini Jing, DUMBFOUNDEAD, ISOxo, Hojean, Raveena, Spence Lee and more.

Sunday is headlined by NIKI, DPR Live, and DPR Ian, and includes sets by XG, Atarashii Gakko!, Knock2, Masiwei, VEEGEE, P-Lo, Yeek, WOLFTYLA and more.

According to uproxx.com 88rising CEO and founder Sean Miyashiro describes his thought about the upcoming festival.

“88rising started in New York City, from a parking garage in the Bronx to where the first employees came together where we sat in a room in a shared space in Brooklyn to lay the foundation of what 88rising is.”

Miyashiro adds: “It was the most magical time of my life — the whole experience of building and things starting to happen, is the best part of all this. All of this happened in New York City, winter, spring, summer fall — through the seasons it’s where 88rising took shape, and I’m beyond proud and to me it’s only fitting that this was all born there. It’s especially meaningful to be able to do it at an iconic venue like Forest Hills Stadium during its 100th anniversary!”

Ticket registration is open now along with pre-sale opening this Friday at 10am, and general sale on Monday, March 20, at 10am.