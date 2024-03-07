Beabadoobee Shares Blissful Cover Of “It’s Only A Paper Moon” From Jack Antonoff’s The New Look Soundtrack

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 7th, 2024 - 4:04 PM

Jack Antonoff is a renowned music producer within the industry. He has worked with big artists such as Taylor Swift and The 1975. His cozy style of production and warm mixing and mastering skills make his music recognizable. Most recently he has produced the soundtrack for the show The New Look. This TV series available on Apple TV+ follows important fashion designers during the trials and tribulations of the Second World War.

Artists like Florence and The Machine and Lana Del Rey are amongst the many famous names featured on this soundtrack. However, one of these covers stands out among the rest; Beabadoobee’s cover of “It’s Only A Paper Moon.” This song was originally written in 1933 by Harold Arlen, Yip Harburg, and Billy Rose. However, it was made famous by jazz musicians Benny Goodman, Nat King Cole, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Ella Fitzgerald’s jazzy and danceable track differs in many ways from Beabadoobee’s. Beabadoobee’s cover is acoustic and uses modern effects like tremolo which make it stand apart from the original. Soft brass instruments hum in the background of her cover while in versions like Fitzgerald’s, piano and bass dominate the track. Antonoff’s production is often calm yet chaotic which can be heard in his version of “It’s Only A Paper Moon.” Beabadoobee’s voice is mellow and dreamy while Fitzgerald’s is confident and loud. Both versions feature backing vocals but they are used in completely different ways. Beabadoobee’s backing vocals do not take over the song like Fitzgerald’s does. They are quietly tucked into the background while in Ella Fitzgerald’s the backing vocals come to the foreground and lead the song.

This series made its debut on February 14th with 10 episodes and stars big names like Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche. The soundtrack is available to be listened to on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. Antonoff’s producing abilities shine bright throughout this series and bring new life to many older songs.

