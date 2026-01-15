Inkcarceration Music Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Gojira, Poppy, Bad Omens & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2026 - 5:37 PM

Today, Inkcarceration Festival has announced the lineup for the 2026 edition. More than 65 bands will take over the historic Ohio State Reformatory grounds in Mansfield, Ohio on July 17-19. Disturbed, Papa Roach, Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, Bad Omens, Gojira, The Used, Sleeping with Sirens Limp Bizkit, A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills, Poppy and other acts are scheduled to be performing at the festival. For tickets and more information, click here.

Starset, Machine Head, Tech N9ne, Jinjer, Hatebreed, Sleep Theory, Fit For A King, Get Scared, Memphis May Fire, Rev Theory, Jutes, LANDMVRKS, Dying Wish, Sanguisugabogg, Lacuna Coil, Escape The Fate, Alien Ant Farm, Miss May I, Caskets, PeelingFlesh, Spite, Point North, Norma Jean, Silent Planet, Born of Osiris, Nevertel, Left To Suffer, Thousand Below and other souls will be performing as well.

People will see shows from 156/Silence, Archers, Static Dress, Ded, If Not For Me, Wolves At The Gate, Fox Lake, Earshot, King 810, Silly Goose, Guilt Trip, Cane Hill, Entheos, Versus Me, Snuffed On Sight, The Crimson Armada, Synestia, Corpse Pile, Heavy//Hitter, ENMY, Night Rider, Filth, Jeffrey Nothing, Vicar Blood and Killstreak.

“We are excited to welcomeInkcarceration back to the historic Ohio State Reformatory for another incredible year. This festival has earned its reputation as one of the most unique and sought-after events in the world, blending music, tattoo artistry, and culture in a setting unlike any other,” said Dan Smith, Associate Director, The Ohio State Reformatory. “Inkcarceration continues to attract fans from across the globe, and the 2026 lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. The Ohio State Reformatory is proud to serve as the backdrop for this extraordinary celebration.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva