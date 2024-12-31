Hollywood Undead & Tech N9ne Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 31st, 2024 - 7:24 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne have announced a 2025 North American co-headlining tour. Dates for Hollywood & N9Ne Returns Tour kick off on April 6, in Reno, Nevada and runs through May 9, in Sayreville, New Jersey. Set It Off and Zero 9:36 will provide support for the outing, which includes numerous Canadian cities, including shows in Toronto and Montreal.

A Live Nation ticket pre sale for select dates began on December 18, at 10 a.m. local time using the code JOY. General ticket sales started on December 20, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

“The first leg of this tour was something special, and we’re just getting started,” said Johnny 3 Tears of Hollywood Undead. “Heading back to Canada after so many years makes this next run even more meaningful. Get ready for an unforgettable show every night.” Tech N9ne briefly adds: “AW MAAAAN that tour with HU was MASSIVE and I can’t WAIT to show Canada! Let’s move y’all! L9VE.”

Hollywood & N9Ne Returns Tour Dates

4/6 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort *

4/7 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House *

4/8 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre *

4/10 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event Centre *

4/11 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre *

4/12 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall *

4/13 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall *

4/15 – Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center *

4/16 – Fargo, ND – Butler Arena *

4/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom *

4/19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Myth *

4/20 – GreenBay, WI – EPIC Events Center *

4/22 – Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center *

4/23 – Omaha, NE – Astro *

4/28 – Wichita, KS – Wave *

4/29 – Des Moines, IA – Horizon Events Center *

4/30 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe *

5/1 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live *

5/3 – Kitchener, ON @ Elements *

5/4 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

5/5 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

5/7 – Providence, RI @ The Strand *

5/8 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

5/9 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

* = w/ Set It Off and Zero 9:36