Inkcarceration Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Machine Head, Godsmack, Biohazard & More

photo Credits: Raymond Flotat

Inkcarceration Festival has recently announced their new 2024 lineup which features a variety of different bands and artists with remarkable talent. As seen above, the festival has come up with eye-catching flyers that certainly captivate the audience’s attention not only for its strong visual effect, but more importantly, for the names on that list. Without a doubt, 2024 is a year for new experiences and new memories related to music.

According to the press release, the festival will feature iconic artists and bands as headliners such as fan favorites Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin. Although the three headlining bands are all centered around rock music, they each have a distinct approach in the way they execute their work and more importantly, in the way they perform. With that being said, the bands will be able to captivate the attention of rock lovers but also deliver a variety of different moods, atmospheres, energies, and more!

As mentioned by the press release, other bands and artists that will be featured in the upcoming festival include, “The Offspring, Bad Omens, Halestorm, Parkway Drive, I Prevail, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Sleeping With Sirens, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Machinehead, Sevendust, The HU and many more.” With that loss, it is more than evident that the festival continues to excel in its uniqueness and in its ability to provide incredible musicians to music lovers. Additionally, it grants people the opportunity to unite as a whole and relate to each other in their passion for art.