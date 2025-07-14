Kneecap And Disturbed Frontman David Draiman Have a Back-And-Forth After Kneecap Made Statement On Draiman Signing an IDF Artillery Shell

Home News Michelle Grisales July 14th, 2025 - 3:39 PM

Tensions have grown between Irish rap group Kneecap and David Draiman, frontman of Disturbed, in a fiery exchange over Draiman’s support for Israel and his signing of an IDF artillery shell. The dispute began after Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello publicly endorsed Kneecap, praising their unapologetically political stance and comparing them to his own band, calling them “the Rage Against The Machine of now.”

Metal Injection reported that in response to the endorsement, Kneecap directly addressed Draiman, referencing a photo of him writing “Fuck Hamas” on an Israeli artillery shell. In their statement, Kneecap said, “We don’t care what religion anyone is… or if they’ve one at all. We love all sound cunts. Smiling and signing bombs dropped to murder kids and other people’s families just makes you a straight up cunt. Simple as. Free Palestine.”

Draiman quickly fired back in a series of posts. “Here’s the thing, and I’ll speak to you in small words, so you understand. That shell was meant for HAMAS. You know, the organization who has sworn to murder all Jews, not just Israelis, time and time again, including my family.”

He further claimed that Kneecap and Hamas rely on the suffering of Palestinians to gain support. “Without dead martyred Palestinians to fuel your zeitgeist, both you and them lose power.”

Morello stood by his praise for Kneecap, defending their critique of Israel’s military actions. He said, “What they’re doing in their art is what people could probably stand to do more in their lives: to really speak truth to power,” and argued that focusing on Kneecap’s words distracts from the real tragedy going on in Palestine.

Draiman later expressed disappointment over Morello’s stance, writing “Shameful. Truly… Guess my family doesn’t count, when it comes to my ‘friend’s’ virtue signaling.”