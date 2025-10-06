Bring Me The Horizon Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Motionless In White, The Plot In You & Amira Elfeky

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2025 - 12:28 PM

According to Consequence.net, Bring Me the Horizon has announced a Spring 2026 North American arena tour, which will see the band playing in cities they did not hit on their recently completed U.S. outing. The tour kick off on April 28, in Toronto, and run through a May 16, headlining appearance at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus Ohio.

Along the way frontman Oli Sykes and the band will be hitting Montreal, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and other markets, including a May 2, show at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden. For ticket and more information click here.

Joining Bring Me the Horizon on the spring tour will be Motionless in White, The Plot in You and Amira Elfeky. BMTH just closed out their fall 2025 US tour on Sunday with a headlining set at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. The band is touring in support of its latest album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn.

Bring Me the Horizon Tour Dates

4/28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

4/29 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

5/1 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

5/2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

5/4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

5/5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

5/7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/9 – Daytona, FL – Welcome To Rockville Festival*

5/11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

5/12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

5/13 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

5/15 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

5/16 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat