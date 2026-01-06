Reggae Rise Up Announces Florida & Arizona 2026 Lineups Featuring Sublime, De La Soul, Cypress Hill & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2026 - 2:27 PM

After a year of record-breaking ticket sales, Reggae Rise Up Florida returns to Vinoy Park in Downtown St. Petersburg on March 12 – 15, 2026. The state’s most beloved reggae celebration and the nation’s largest touring reggae festival once again brings an electrifying roster of top talent to the Gulf Coast. This year’s lineup delivers the dynamic mix fans have come to expect and mixes up iconic headliners with rising voices that reflect the festival’s remarkable decade of growth, including legendary flower power hip-hop pioneers and musical force for good De La Soul and 311.

The festival opens Thursday with Slightly Stoopid, widely recognized as torchbearers of the California reggae-rock movement while continuing to shape a sound uniquely their own. Joining them for this high-energy launch are hip-hop legends Cypress Hill, making their first-ever appearance at the Florida edition, along with fan favorites Pepper, plus special guests Roots of Creation and The Rhythm-Inya. For tickets and more information, click here.

Reggae Rise Up Arizona Festival announces its 2026 lineup and the largest and most diverse collection of artists to date. Returning to Tempe Beach Park from April 17th – 19th, 2026, the three-day escape continues to cement its place as Arizona’s most comprehensive and cultured celebration of reggae, alternative, hip-hop fusion and positive-vibe culture. For tickets and more information, click here.

This year’s headliners reflect the full spectrum of the genre’s legacy, past, present and future. Fan-favorite hip hop legends and flower power stars De La Soul, legendary reggae royalty Stephen Marley, Grammy-winning global hitmaker SOJA, trailblazers Dirty Heads and genre-shaping live powerhouse Slightly Stoopid lead the charge for 2026.