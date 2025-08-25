Kim Dracula Cancels Pair Of Performances On Ice Nine KIlls Tour After Bus Catches Fire

Home News Cait Stoddard August 25th, 2025 - 4:23 PM

According to au.rollingstone.com, artist Kim Dracula escaped a tour bus fire, while supporting Ice Nine Kills on their U.S. tour. The alternative metal musician, whose real name is Samuel Wellings, shared the scary details on Instagram after the incident unfolded at 6 a.m. local time in Texas.

The fire broke out while the crew was sleeping, with Dracula recounting the terrifying moments that followed. “I was in the back behind a locked door and was woken up by my crew banging on the door telling me to get off the bus,” the musician wrote. “We all got off immediately and within 30 seconds the entire bus was engulfed in flames, starting right where I was laying down.”

The blaze destroyed most of the crew’s possessions, including essential equipment needed for their performances. Dracula explained that the loss of their gear meant they were unable to perform at scheduled shows in Texas and Arkansas. “Most of us lost all our possessions, including things we needed for the show,” the artist stated. Fire crews attended the scene, with images shared on social media showing the bus completely consumed by flames and the charred interior aftermath.