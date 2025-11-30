Limp Bizkit Plays First Show Since The Passing of Bassist Sam Rivers

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 30th, 2025 - 5:17 PM

Limp Bizkit recently had their first concert since bassist Sam Rivers passed away. The performance was emotional and energetic, reaching the hearts of both fans and band members. Held at a packed venue, it showed how strong the band is and their commitment to music and honoring their late members. According to Blabbermouth, Fred Durst, the well-known lead singer of the band, spoke to thank the fans for their constant support during tough times. The crowd cheered in response, showing the close connection between the band and its audience.

The concert included a collection of the band’s most famous songs, keeping the excitement up all night. Songs like “Break Stuff” and “Rollin'” had everyone standing and singing along. When they played “My Way,” it was especially memorable as everyone sang together, creating a strong feeling of unity. During their show, the band invited a special guest bassist to play in place of Rivers, who had passed away. This musician played the bass parts with skill and captured the spirit that Rivers used to bring. The guest’s appearance not only showed off their talent but also honored what Rivers contributed during his career. Everyone could feel how emotional this was for both the band and audience as they recognized how much impact Rivers had on their music. The performance turned into a celebration of his life and talent, each note reminding everyone of his passion and creativity at every concert he gave.

The night ended with a powerful final song that gave fans a feeling of closure and thankfulness. As the lights went down, the band members bowed one last time, recognizing how meaningful the evening was and highlighting moving forward while respecting what came before. This performance was a new beginning for Limp Bizkit as they moved forward with their music, while remembering the influence and memories of Rivers.