Poppy Shares Melodic New Single “Guardian”

Today, Poppy has given listeners a larger glimpse into her upcoming album with a new single, “Guardian.” Poppy’s highly-awaited upcoming record, Empty Hands, which will be out on January 23, through Sumerian Records. As for the music, it is the latest in a series of singles that establish the artist as an absolute force in the metal space and beyond.

On the track, the urgent guitar riffs marry with thunderous percussion against euphonious smack the background with great power, while the infectious vocals from Poppy contributes to the endless insanity. Also, the singer continues to evade the boundaries of genre to create her own vision of what metal can and should be.

“Guardian” follows a series of successes in 2025. Earlier this year, “Suffocate,” Poppy’s collaboration with Knocked Loose, was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. The artist previously made history in 2021 as the first-ever female solo nominee in that category for her solo track “BLOODMONEY.”

Empty Hands soon marks Poppy’s seventh studio album and with each new release, she crystallizes her identity as a true visionary unconcerned with genre. The album draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities and moments that call back to Poppy’s surrealist roots with her signature uncanny, machine-like voice.