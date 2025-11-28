mxdwn Music

Gojira Live Debut “Born In Winter” & “Global Warming” During First Show With Car Bomb’s Greg Kubacki

November 28th, 2025 - 1:52 PM

French heavy metal band Gojira kicked off their French 2025 tour yesterday, November 27th, with a performance at the Reims Arena that made band history. Not only did this show mark the band’s first performance with Car Bomb guitarist Greg Kubacki (filling in for Gojira’s Joe Duplantier), but it also featured the first ever live performances of some of the band’s older tracks. Metalinjection reports that “Born in Winter,” off the 2012 album L’Enfant Sauvage, and “Global Warming” from the 2005 album From Mars to Sirius had their live debut at this past showing.

In addition to these debuts, the Reims Arena showing also was the first time “Wisdom Comes” was played live since 2017. Overall, the setlist totaled 18 tracks, with “Born in Winter” being the 12th song to be played and “Global Warming” closing out the night as the 18th and final song. Fans have already worked to upload their own clips of the loaded and historic performance, such as the one shared above. The full track list is included below:

  1. Only Pain
  2. The Axe
  3. Backbone
  4. Stranded
  5. The Cell
  6. Wisdom Comes
  7. Flying Whales
  8. From the Sky
  9. Another World
  10. Silvera
  11. Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
  12. Born in Winter 
  13. Born for One Thing
  14. The Chant
  15. Amazonia
  16. L’enfant sauvage
  17. Where Dragons Dwell / Ocean Planet / In the Wilderness
  18. Global Warming

From Mars To Sirius also celebrated it’s 20th anniversary just last month on Halloween, which the band celebrated with a YouTube upload of a live session featuring some tracks off the album. The band is expected to continue touring through November up until December, with new music likely on the way according to drummer Mario Duplantier.

