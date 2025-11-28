Gojira Live Debut “Born In Winter” & “Global Warming” During First Show With Car Bomb’s Greg Kubacki

Home News Steven Taylor November 28th, 2025 - 1:52 PM

French heavy metal band Gojira kicked off their French 2025 tour yesterday, November 27th, with a performance at the Reims Arena that made band history. Not only did this show mark the band’s first performance with Car Bomb guitarist Greg Kubacki (filling in for Gojira’s Joe Duplantier), but it also featured the first ever live performances of some of the band’s older tracks. Metalinjection reports that “Born in Winter,” off the 2012 album L’Enfant Sauvage, and “Global Warming” from the 2005 album From Mars to Sirius had their live debut at this past showing.

In addition to these debuts, the Reims Arena showing also was the first time “Wisdom Comes” was played live since 2017. Overall, the setlist totaled 18 tracks, with “Born in Winter” being the 12th song to be played and “Global Warming” closing out the night as the 18th and final song. Fans have already worked to upload their own clips of the loaded and historic performance, such as the one shared above. The full track list is included below:

Only Pain The Axe Backbone Stranded The Cell Wisdom Comes Flying Whales From the Sky Another World Silvera Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) Born in Winter Born for One Thing The Chant Amazonia L’enfant sauvage Where Dragons Dwell / Ocean Planet / In the Wilderness Global Warming

From Mars To Sirius also celebrated it’s 20th anniversary just last month on Halloween, which the band celebrated with a YouTube upload of a live session featuring some tracks off the album. The band is expected to continue touring through November up until December, with new music likely on the way according to drummer Mario Duplantier.