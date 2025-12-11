Evanescence Play “Afterlife” From Devil May Cry Live At 2025 Game Awards

Home News Ajala Fields December 11th, 2025 - 10:55 PM

Evanescence put on a performance at this year’s Game Awards, playing their new track “Afterlife” taken from the recent Devil May Cry Netflix animation. The band has also announced a new version of “Afterlife” in collaboration with electronic group Gunship, bringing a more retro, gamified sound to the track, according to Blunt. Watch the performance below.

The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony celebrating all things gaming within the year. It’s also an opportunity for developers to showcase trailers for their upcoming games and even announce them at the showcase. Following their performance, Evanescence now joins the likes of Twenty One Pilots, CHVRCHES, Green Day, deadmau5, Mick Gordon and Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam for artists who have performed at the gaming ceremony.

Amy Lee went on to say about the new collaboration with Gunship, “We’ve been looking for an excuse to work with Gunship for too long, I couldn’t be more excited about this dark new version of Afterlife. Being a part of the Devil May Cry series has been an honor and too much fun. See you at the Game Awards!”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock