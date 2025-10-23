deadmau5 Shares Melodic New Track “Ameonna,” Teases New Album For 2026 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon October 23rd, 2025 - 11:11 PM

Electro icon deadmau5 has returned with the release of a brand new song “Ameonna.” The track is every bit as melodic and thrilling as one would expect of the beloved artist. Joel Zimmerman has also announced that he will be releasing a new deadmau5 album in 2026 which will mark his first full-length studio record since W:/2016ALBUM/ which arrived back in 2016.

In late August, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian shared his collaboration with deadmau5, a bold new single entitled “A Seed” which saw a unique blending of both artists’ sounds.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin