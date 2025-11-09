Twenty One Pilots Performs Seven Nation Army and Olivia Rodrigo & Feist Perform “We’re Going To Be Friends” at The White Stripes’ Rock Hall Induction

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 9th, 2025 - 4:02 PM

According to Streogum, at a recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event, fans gathered to honor The White Stripes for their impact on rock music. People were excited as they remembered the band’s unique albums that influenced many musicians and music lovers. A highlight was when famous artists performed tributes, showing how much The White Stripes had changed rock music with their own spins on classic songs.

Twenty One Pilots gave an exciting performance of “Seven Nation Army,” adding their own style to the famous song. Known for putting on great live shows, they grabbed everyone’s attention as soon as they started playing. They mixed alt-rock and indie sounds into the much-loved anthem, giving it a fresh feel that fans loved. Their version kept the original’s power but highlighted their unique musical touch. The crowd eagerly sang along to familiar lyrics, creating a thrilling atmosphere that showed how well Twenty One Pilots can reinvent a classic track while still honoring it.

After that performance, Olivia Rodrigo and Feist performed “We’re Going To Be Friends” on stage. Their version was full of emotion and added new meaning to the song, showing off their vocal skills. Rodrigo’s energetic voice matched well with Feist’s calming tones, giving new life to the song. Their friendship and respect were clear as they sang together, adding more emotion to the music. The audience was completely drawn in by every note and word from these talented artists. They showed how The White Stripes’ music remains relevant across generations by appealing to everyone in the audience.

twenty one pilots | seven nation army tribute to the white stripes #rockhall25 pic.twitter.com/sBy4vXEglR — .eleanør (@toldadnauseam) November 9, 2025

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock