Evanescence Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Spiritbox, Poppy, K.Flay & More

Today, rock band Evanescence has announced their 2026 World Tour, which will see the band journeying across North America, UK and Europe to deliver an electric new set. Special guest Spiritbox and Nova Twins will open on the North American leg and special guest Poppy will support on the UK & Europe leg with Nova Twins opening outside the UK. K.Flay, who features on Evanescence’s latest single, “Fight Like A Girl,” will open the UK shows. K.Flay will also support Evanescence for their Red Rocks Amphitheatre show.

For the band’s first world-wide headlining tour in four years, tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, December 2, followed by Evanescence and Spiritbox presales at 12 p.m. local same day. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

While talking about the tour, Amy Lee says: “This year has been so inspiring in so many ways, creating so much new music, playing some bucket-list shows and working with so many artists that give us life. We are taking all of that fire and energy and inspiration and building it into an epic 2026 for our fans. Collaborating with K. Flay, Poppy, and Courtney Le Plante made me want to create a world where we could share stages together and I’m thrilled we are going to make it happen! I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on, and I can’t wait for this incredible tour.”

Evanescence Tour Dates

6/11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

6/12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

6/15 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

6/17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

6/18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

6/20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

6/21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

6/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

6/24 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

6/26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

6/27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

6/29 – Toronto, Ontario – RBC Amphitheatre *

6/30 – Montréal, Quebec – Centre Bell *

7/8 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

7/9 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

7/11 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena *

7/12 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater *

7/14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater *

7/15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

7/17 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

7/18 – TBA

7/20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

7/22 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater *

7/23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *

7/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

7/28 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

7/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

8/1 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

8/2 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

9/8 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena +

9/10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live +

9/11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham +

9/13 – London, UK – The O2 +

9/16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National #

9/18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena #

9/19 – Frankfurt, Germany – Congress Center Messe Frankfurt #

9/20 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen Dortmund #

9/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome #

9/23 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena #

9/25 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom #

9/26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle #

9/28 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena #

9/29 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion Zurich #

10/1 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Olimpic Badalona #

10/2 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre #

10/4 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena #

10/24 – Forth Worth, TX – Sick New World Festival

10/26 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

* = w/ Spiritbox and Nova Twins

+ = w/ Poppy and K.Flay

# = w/ Poppy and Nova Twins

^ = w/ K.Flay