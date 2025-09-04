Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Forces With Poppy & Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante For Fiery New Single & Video “End Of You”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 4th, 2025 - 1:00 PM

Female-fronted heavy music fans rejoice! The teasers shared last week depicting Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante and Poppy have culminated in the fiery collab that is “End Of You.”

“End Of You” is melodic, heavy and powerful, just as fans would expect. Lyrically, it explores toxicity and freeing oneself from a situation that no longer serves you. The titular line “the end of you is the start of life for me” is unshakable and delivered as a chorus from three female icons within the modern metal scene only adds to the weight. The song is accompanied by a gorgeously cinematic music video which sees the trio conjuring dark energy with full theatrics and drama on display throughout.

In terms of prior collaborations, during last year’s Louder Than Life festival, Poppy joined Spiritbox onstage for a performance of “Soft Spine.” Evanescence and Spiritbox also shared a stage during last year’s 30th anniversary Korn show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, performing alongside Scars On Broadway, Vended and Gojira.

Lee, LaPlante and Poppy have also kept quite busy individually in recent years. Back in May, Lee teamed up with Halsey for the industrial-tinged track “Hand That Feeds.” She also collaborated with K.Flay on the Ballerina movie cut “Fight Like A Girl.” LaPlante joined Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Coachella back in April for “Cobra.” Spiritbox, along with Poppy, joined forces with Babymetal on two separate tracks from their album Metal Forth, “My Queen” and “From Me To U” respectively. Poppy, meanwhile, has been gearing up for her North American ‘They’re All Around Us’ tour dates.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock