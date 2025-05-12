Pearl Jam Releases The Last Of Us EP

Home News Leila DeJoui May 12th, 2025 - 8:01 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

HBO’s blockbuster drama about life in the mushroom-zombie apocalypse, Last of Us, included music from the rock band, Pearl Jam. On last night’s episode of the show, the episode ended with a Pearl Jam song, which has been part of the Last of Us lore since before it was a show. Before the series appeared on the HBO streaming services, it was a series of video games that had a lot of popularity. On May 12, 2025, Pearl Jam released an EP, The Last of Us – EP, which the band’s website says the EP is “music inspired by” the show and the game.

According to an article by Stereogum, in 2020’s That Last Of Us II, there is an emotional scene where one character plays “Future Days,” which is a song from the band’s 2013 album, Lightning Bolt. In last night’s episode, the series recalled that memory from the game and included the emotional moment into the show, but ended with their 1996 song “Present Tense.” When the band released the EP, they wrote a little note for their fans on their website, “If you know, you know,” said Pearl Jam.

On the EP, the band included two versions of “Future Days.” The version they have is the original version from back in 2013, and a live, recorded version that was performed at Vedder’s Ohana Festival last year. They also included their song “Present Tense,” that appeared on the episode, and their 2002 song, “All or None,” which was included in the previous episode.

The Last of Us – EP Tracklist: