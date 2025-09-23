Evanescence Invite Paul McCoy Onstage For Performance Of “Bring Me To Life” For First Time Since 2016

Home News Steven Taylor September 23rd, 2025 - 5:15 PM

Rock band Evanescence requires little introduction, thanks in no small part to their 2003 hit “Bring Me To Life.” It’s not uncommon for the group to perform this iconic track at live shows, though with lead singer Amy Lee only being one half of what is normally a duet with guest singer Paul McCoy. McCoy has rarely joined the band before to perform the single, though the last time that happened was all the way back in 2016, as Revolver reports. On Sunday night, however, Lee surprised fans by closing out the band’s set at Louder Than Life festival by inviting McCoy to share the stage with her for the first time in 9 years. Video of the performance can be found on YouTube.

After a loaded set featuring a mix of classics from Fallen (the album most known for “Bring Me To Life”) and songs from the more recent eras of Evanescence such as “Afterlife,” Lee prepared the band’s send-off and played the iconic first piano notes to the band’s most famous single. The band delivered a stellar performance of the track with the stage lit up in purple and blue hues, Lee strutting across the stage as she delivered the vocals. Around the halfway point, Lee hypes up the crowd as they clap along to the breakdown. She then looks offstage, shouting “Come on, Paul, are you gonna help me out with this, or what?!,” and just like that McCoy broke out into his iconic rap verse. While short lived, the cameo turned an already electric performance into a huge treat for fans.