Chvrches’ Martin Doherty & Jonny Scott Launch New Project The Leaving, Share Debut Single “Saved”

November 20th, 2025 - 9:55 PM

Martin Doherty has unveiled The Leaving, a new project created in collaboration with longtime fellow CHVRCHES member and drummer, Jonny Scott. Born from a period of deep personal upheaval and creative rediscovery, The Leaving marks Martin’s most vulnerable work to date; an unfiltered body of music forged in grief, rebuilt through friendship and electrified by the same instinctive chemistry that helped define CHVRCHES’ ascent. With Jonny now stepping fully into the creative foreground, the pair chart a bold new sonic path rooted in freedom, catharsis and reinvention. Listen to their first-ever single, “Saved” below.

Newly signed to Avenue A Records/Futures ✦, The Leaving’s first-ever single, “Saved” is the industrial rock debut track of a bigger release to come. ”Saved” is self-produced and written by Martin Doherty and Jonny Scott.

About the new track, The Leaving says, ““Saved” is a look inside the mind of someone on the verge of mental collapse. Paranoia. Hypochondria. Agoraphobia.

The idea that people close to you are a destabilizing, debilitating influence. They are responsible for underhanded, Machiavellian behaviors towards you. Subtle but highly effective. They see a person on the edge and press the advantage. Make you question your sanity. Slyly, they push buttons in pursuit of capitulation, then step back and watch as you burst into (metaphorical) flames.

They enjoy the show. But is it all in your head?”