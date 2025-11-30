Quavo, Yeat and BNYX Team Up For New Song “New Trip”

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 30th, 2025 - 5:40 PM

Quavo, a Grammy-nominated artist, teamed up with Yeat and well-known producer BNYX to release their new song “New Trip.” It came out under Quality Control Music/Motown Records and has an exciting music video that matches the song’s lively feel. The first live performance of this track was during Yeat’s main show at ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas. There, fans got an exclusive preview which increased excitement for its official launch.

“New Trip” is a new song by Quavo and Yeat that shows how well they work together. The track combines their unique styles, attracting fans of both artists. Quavo’s energetic flow pairs well with Yeat’s creative beats and distinct voice, creating a smooth blend that highlights both talents while working as a team. This collaboration not only showcases their musical range but also strengthens their status in the music world. Fans love its catchy energy and rhythm, making “New Trip” an exciting addition to each musician’s collection of songs.

In it, Quavo delivers sharp lyrics in a lively music setting while Yeat adds unique vocal sounds for extra excitement. The result is an energetic track that highlights both artists’ skills and promises to capture listeners’ attention. This release marks a busy time for Quavo as “New Trip” is one of four songs he’s put out this year. Others include “Dope Boy Phone,” featuring Takeoff who has since passed away; “Trappa Rappa,” highlighting his rap talent; and “Legends” with Lil Baby paying tribute to greatness.

Producer BNYX adds his futuristic style to “New Trip” with strong bass and lively synths, making the song more intense. This teamwork shows off each artist’s special touch and mixes their styles perfectly, creating a track that’s sure to be popular in music circles. The excitement grew even more when Quavo posted about it on Instagram with the cover art of the song, getting fans around the world eager for its release.