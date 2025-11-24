Lil Baby Shares New Single & Video “Real Shit”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 24th, 2025 - 5:19 PM

Today, Lil Baby has shared the song and music video “Real Shit” and according to albumoftheyear.org, the music is okay but it is not filled with the artist’s redeeming qualities despite the music blending in the background with a catchy beat. Sure, the artist shows his strong musical talent but the whole production be a bit more uplifting with deep bars and a faster musical tempo.

As for the music video, each in-your-face scene allows viewers to experience the rapper performing “Real Shit” inside different places, such as a garage and a indoor professional football field belong to the National Football League team the Atlanta Falcons. Although the music is slow and not as catchy as Baby’s previous work, the music video brings more effort thanks to the real life scenes of the artist performing the ditty.

The last piece of music Baby released was the song, “Legends”, which is about about Quavo Baby’s journey to stardom. The song captures the duo’s struggles to reach the successful level they are at now. The video features expensive cars and lots of cash. The duo also shows off some yacht parties and poolside glamour as well.