Lana Del Rey & Quavo Share New Video For Collaborative Single “Tough”

Isabella Fischer July 3rd, 2024 - 5:11 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Grammy-nominated artists Lana Del Rey and Quavo have released their new single “Tough,” along with their music video that intricately narrates the song’s story. Prior to the release, the “Tough” teaser gained over 40 million views on Instagram Reels, making it Quavo’s most viewed reel of all time and the second most viewed for Lana. The teaser went viral, catching the attention of Billboard, Rolling Stone, Spin and Hypebeast. The buzz intensified even more when Lana and Quavo performed “Tough” together during Lana’s headlining performance at Fenway Park in Boston.

Musically, “Tough” blends country and trap. With Lana’s ethereal voice and cinematic style, and Quavo’s incredible vocals and next-level verses, the single brings out their undeniable chemistry. It’s further highlighted by a catchy hook that talks about resilience: “Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots/Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/Like a .38 made out of brass/Tough like the stuff on your grandpa’s glass.”

The music video, directed by Wyatt Spain Winfrey, is set in a rural landscape where Lana and Quavo are portrayed as a couple. We also see glimpses of their family backgrounds, adding depth to their characters.

The single is a celebration of resilience and love, bringing together listeners who have been through tough times. It reflects the strength that defines both artists.