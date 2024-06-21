Lana Del Rey Invites Quavo Onstage To Live Debut “Tough” During First-Ever Stadium Headlining Show In Boston

Home News Heather Mundinger June 21st, 2024 - 12:37 PM

According to Stereogum, Lana Del Rey’s first-ever stadium headlining concert at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park last night nearly faced rescheduling due to severe weather conditions. The show, initially set to start at 8:30 PM ET, was delayed as lightning storms swept through the area. An hour later, Del Rey engaged with fans on Instagram, posting a poll: “Do you want a one hour show tonight if it’s possible and the lightning stops? As opposed to a two hour show on Saturday.”

Fans opted to brave the storm, and their patience was rewarded as Del Rey finally took the stage around 10:30 PM. Clad in a red dress, she delivered an abbreviated yet memorable performance that included several surprise guest appearances and a live debut of a new track, titled “Tough.”

During the show, Del Rey was joined by Atlanta rapper Quavo, TikTok sensation Stephen Sanchez, and the viral “Yodel Boy” sensation turned country music star Mason Ramsey. Del Rey and Quavo debuted their new collaboration with a performance of “Tough,” which they had previewed on social media to much buzz earlier in the week. Del Rey performed Sanchez’s hit “Until I Found You” alongside the singer as well as duetting Ramsey’s “Blue Over You,” a song released in May.

Ramsey, elated by the duet, took to Instagram to express his excitement, writing, “I can’t believe this just happened.” The two artists had met at the Hangout Music Festival last month after interacting on social media, even sharing a selfie from the event. Speculation is now rife on whether Ramsey might appear on Del Rey’s forthcoming country album, Lasso.

Clips from the show have been circulating online, check them out below.

