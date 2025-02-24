Quavo Shares Reflective New Single & Video “Trappa Rappa”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 24th, 2025 - 2:19 AM

Quavo has just released his new single and music video, “Trappa Rappa,” marking his first release of the year. The song features a classic Quavo style with his signature “Bando” flow, a nod to the trap music that made him famous. In the track, Quavo reflects on his past struggles and the hard work it took to get where he is today. The lyrics show a more personal side of the rapper, talking about the challenges he’s faced and how they’ve shaped his success.

The music video, directed by Hidji, takes place in Atlanta, Quavo’s hometown, where he walks through the city while looking back on his journey. The visuals are filled with scenes of the streets and moments that remind him of where he started. The video gives off a nostalgic and reflective vibe as Quavo connects with his roots and celebrates how far he’s come.

This release follows a big year for Quavo, where he received the Variety Hitmakers Humanitarian of the Year Award for his work against gun violence. “Trappa Rappa” marks a strong return for Quavo, showing that his music and message are as powerful as ever.

Last year during the Summer Quavo collaborated with Lana Del Rey on a single and video for the song “Tough.” It became a true fan favorite as many listeners enjoyed the ways in which their voices were able to flow together. Some were even surprised at just how amazing the track sounded! In 2023 Quavo also joined J.Cole and Lil Baby for live performances of “Middle Child” and “Hotel Lobby” which are also amazing fan favorites.