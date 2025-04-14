Quavo and Lil Baby Release New Song “Legends” With Music Video

Home News Leila DeJoui April 14th, 2025 - 10:13 PM

On April 11, 2025, Grammy-nominated artist, Quavo, and rap artist, Lil Baby, released their song together, “Legends.” The song was produced by Wheezy and ATL Jacob. The four of them; Quavo, Lil Baby, Wheezy and ATL Jacob all worked together to write the song. The song is about Quavo and Lil Baby’s journey to stardom. The song encaptures their struggles to get to the successful level they are at now, with the humble brags of their riches.

Listen to “Legends.”

The video was directed by Hidji, who has produced music videos for Latto, 21 Savage and Future. The music video that goes along with the song really brings their success into the picture. The video features expensive cars and lots of cash. They also show some yacht parties and poolside glamour. The girls in the video are presented as glamorous and the men flaunt their money and cars. All of this flaunting and showing-off represents the level of success that these two artists have achieved. A known fact about any industry that’s success is based off of fame is that it is extremely hard to reach that type of success, yet these two artists have and are celebrating it through their music and video.

The record labels that made this song available on streaming platforms are Quality Control Music and Motown Records. Quality Control Music represents artists like City Girls, Marlo and Migos, which Quavo is a member of. Motown Records also represents plenty of well-known artists like Diana Ross, Leon Thomas and Marvin Gaye. “Legends,” is the second official song that Quavo has released this year.