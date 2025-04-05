Anyma Teams Up With Yeat For Collaborative New Single & Video “Work”

Home News Lea Tran April 5th, 2025 - 6:45 PM

Anyma’s new single, “Work”, in collaboration with Yeat, has a standout techno dance beat that meshes well with Yeat’s prominent vocals.

“Work” release also came with a video visualizer. The video has a dark color scheme with flashing lights, evoking the edgy vibe from the song.

The video starts with Yeat and Anyma standing back to back, with Yeat wearing a black metal mask covering the lower half of his face.

The pair does not move around much themselves throughout the video, and only stare down the camera. However, the camera circles around the duo in varying speeds, matching the dynamic drumbeat of the song.

Later, clips of electric sparks and close-ups of the duo’s faces are edited in as the song begins to pick up during it’s repetitive chorus chant.

The song’s lyrics touch on the hardships and burdens of the industry. The message seems to reflect how both success and failure are dependent on the work ethic of the person, hence its title.

The video, with its flashing lights, matches the hypnotic techno beat. The camera movements lure the viewer into the two artists, while the track keeps the person energetic, almost hyped up.

“Work” is a part of Anyma’s upcoming album, “The End of Genesys”, which will be the final installment of his Genesy trilogy.

“Work” is available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be streamed on Anyma’s YouTube.

Photo from a press release