Metro Boomin Shares Music Video For “Take Me Thru Dere” Featuring Quavo, Breskii And Ykniece

Home News Ajala Fields October 2nd, 2025 - 11:33 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Continuing another milestone year, legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated diamond-certified producer, DJ and St. Louis-born artist Metro Boomin drops the throwback-style music video for his rapidly rising new single “Take Me Thru Dere” [feat. Quavo, Breskii & YKNIECE]. It shines as a standout from his brand-new project, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz).

The visual channels the energy of classic late nineties and early aughts hip-hop videos straight out of the dirty south. Metro Boomin brings out the city, taking over the neighborhood with hundreds of friends, exotic automobiles and unshakable Atlanta energy. Of course, Quavo, Breskii and YKNIECE pull up to the party, exuding no shortage of heat on-screen.

Meanwhile, the song has posted up over 5 million Spotify streams and counting. It vaulted to #1 on the Shazam Top US 200 (Hip-Hop/Rap) chart, #1 on Shazam in Atlanta, Charlotte and Chicago, #1 on the TikTok Viral 50 Chart and #1 on the TikTok US Top 50 Chart. Plus, it cracked the Top 5 of the Apple Music ATL Top 25.

As always though, Metro Boomin pushes forward into the future as both a producer and an artist, upping his game and elevating the culture in the process.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback