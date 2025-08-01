FKA Twigs Teams Up With Yeat For Collaborative New Single “Fly Nite”

Home News Steven Taylor August 1st, 2025 - 4:06 PM

Today, rapper Yeat has dropped DANGEROUS SUMMER, an 11 track EP. This fresh release features a wide variety of collaborative features especially towards it’s latter half. One single, “Fly Nite,” features the rapper teaming up with fellow artist FKA Twigs. A visualizer for the single can be found on Yeat’s YouTube channel.

As Pitchfork reports, FKA Twigs has a diverse and unique history of collaborations herself, with her appearance on Fly Nite being another chance for the singer to bring her unique style to new audiences. While only a relatively short verse on Yeat’s new track, she leaves a strong impression on the track. Yeat’s first verses on the track provide a strong flow over an ethereal beat, with an overall calm atmosphere. FKA Twigs’ lyrics are rung in with a fast-paced drumbeat that keeps the vibes calm but kicking the energy up a little, perfectly complimenting her light vocals. When the track returns to Yeat for the final chorus, the drumbeat returns to infuse some more energy before the outro.

DANGEROUS SUMMER comes ahead of the expected release of A DANGEROUS LYFE, the rapper’s upcoming sixth studio album. Initially, fans speculated the phrase “dangerous summer” suggested this album would release this summer, however it now appears to refer to this EP separate from the coming release. Considering track 6’s title “[ADL IS COMING],” it seems like fans shouldn’t worry that the album is too far off. As for FKA Twigs, she’s had a steady stream of collaboration and solo work alike, including a new single entirely in the fictional Simlish language.