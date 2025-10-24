Hayley Williams Releases New Song “Good Ol’ Days” and Performs Songs From Ego Death For The First Time In NYC

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 24th, 2025 - 2:33 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Hayley Williams has released her new single “Good Ol’ Days”. Coinciding with a special live show in New York City, Williams also performed several tracks from her forthcoming album Ego Death for the first time. With this performance, she ushered in a new chapter of her solo career, both musically bold and emotionally open.

According to Stereogum, “Good Ol’ Days” stands out as a poignant balance between shimmering production and intimate lyricism. Williams reflects on the pull of memory and how the “good old days” often carry both comfort and complication. Onstage in NYC, she delivered the song with a stripped-back intensity that mirrored its introspective tone. The performance was enhanced by moody lighting and minimal staging, allowing her voice and the emotional core of the material to take center stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alternative Press (@altpress)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marceline – paramore (@tinyhotopicbitch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bells (@crystalforarmor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

During the show, Williams also performed multiple songs from Ego Death for the first time, offering fans an early look at her upcoming album. The setlist included new material that expands on her solo sound while maintaining the emotional directness that defines her work. Audience reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many noting how the performance highlighted Williams’ growth as both a songwriter and performer. The event marked a major moment in the rollout of Ego Death, giving fans a preview of what to expect ahead of the album’s release.