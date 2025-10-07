Hayley Williams Joins Forces With Jay Som On Collaborative New Single “Past Lives”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2025 - 4:18 PM

Jay Som, the project of Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Melina Duterte, will release Belong, which is her first new album in over six years, this Friday. Belong features Jay Som’s first-ever collaborations and today, the artist has shared one final taste of the album with “Past Lives” featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore.

“Past Lives” reinforce its forlorn sense of drifting in and out of doldrums, of finding momentum only to watch it fade. It is a powerhouse of a tune, its downshifted midsection landing like a fistfight with oneself. It’s a dream come true to have Hayley sing on my first feature on an album before the recording of ‘Float,’ I still can’t believe it happened,” Duterte says of the collaboration.” said Jay Som.

The artist adds: “She’s one of the kindest artists out there and she graciously accepts and uplifts the people around her. We’re all so lucky to witness her talent and live on the same timeline as her.” Los Angeles fans can join Jay Som on Thursday, October 9, for a Belong Release Party at Permanent Records. The event is from 7-10pm,and is free with RSVP HERE.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin