Hayley Williams Shares Vivid New Track “Showbiz”

Steven Taylor November 7th, 2025 - 2:18 PM

Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore and all-around rock icon, has been on a roll recently. In August, she released a massive drop of 17 singles, compiling them under the name Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, and since has shared even more singles while also performing these recent releases live. Today saw the physical release for Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party and with it, as Stereogum reports, came “Showbiz,” a new track for the album and the 20th single Williams has shared to fans in 2025. A visualizer can be found on Williams’ YouTube channel.

“Showbiz” takes a more glittery and glamorous vibe, with more of a new wave sound compared to the rock that Williams is most known for. Vocoder effects help carry her voice across the sparkly sounding synths and instrumentals as Williams sings lyrics seeped in metaphors of the stage and, indeed, show business. It’s a catchy track that’s sure to stick with fans, especially now serving as the closer to Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. Considering it’s addition to the album comes with the physical release, it’s likely to remain the final track to be put on the album discounting a future deluxe re-release. Given, however, the the slow ballooning of the album’s track list from it’s initial 17 to the current 20, one can’t entirely say for sure if Williams has more in store down the line. Williams recently also made headlines for joining the No Music For Genocide Coalition, geo-blocking and completely removing all of her tracks from platforms in Israel.