Jay Som Shares New Animated Video For “Past Lives” Featuring Hayley Williams

Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2025 - 5:27 PM

Jay Som, the project of Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Melina Duterte, just released Belong, which is her first new album in over six years. Belong features Jay Som’s first-ever collaborations and today, she shares a music video for one of the album’s biggest moments, “Past Lives” featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore.

While talking about the music video, directors Cristiana Figueiredo and Lucas Moreira said: “We wanted the animation to reflect the journey of personal discovery that the song represents. We imagined a tiny, music-box-sized character who escapes into a vast frozen world, haunted by shadowy reflections of her past self as she travels through melting cliffs, falling stars, and cracking ice, which is a fragmented narrative mirroring her emotions and confusions through surreal sequences. Caught between collapse and transformation, she spirals upward through abstract scenes of memory and feeling, ultimately reconnecting with all the lives that live within her.”

Since Som’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, Anak Ko, came out in 2019, the artist has spent the last few years cultivating her passion for production and audio engineering. This lead to producing credits on the Gammy-winning boygenius album the record, Lucy Dacus’ latest Forever Is A Feeling and countless beloved indie records.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin