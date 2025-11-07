Hayley Williams Joins Rico Nasty In LA For Duet Of “Smack A Bitch”

Home News Anthony Salvato November 7th, 2025 - 1:06 AM

Paramore performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

The lead singer of the two-time Grammy-winning band Paramore, Hayley Williams, made a surprise guest appearance at the Fona Theatre in Los Angeles this week. The hip hop star Rico Nasty welcomed Williams to the stage as the two performed the Rico Nasty song, “Smack a Bitch”.

Williams spent the better part of career fronting Paramore before venturing into a solo career full time within the last few years. Williams was brought in to a roar of the crowd from a packed house.

The duo are no strangers to each other as Rico Nasty joined Paramore in 2023 as the band performed “Misery Business” just a few years ago.

This cameo is another in a long list of appearances made by Williams with her most recent at a David Byrne show in New York earlier in October at Radio City Music Hall.

All this will lead up to the nearing to the release of her upcoming album EDAABP coming later this week. After a successful last few months of media touring, Williams could potentially go on the road herself in the coming year.

With all of the guest appearances and the friends she’s made on the road, there will be plenty of buzz surrounding the tour with the potential for more surprise guests of her own.

EDAABP is set to release on November 7th and is set to be the third studio album of Williams’ solo career all within five years.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin