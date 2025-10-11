Demi Lovato Drops New Song “Kiss” With Music Video

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 11th, 2025 - 12:56 PM

Demi Lovato has amazed the music world again with her new song “Kiss,” which comes with an exciting music video. This track gives a lively glimpse into her upcoming album, “It’s Not That Deep.” Released on October 10, 2025, “Kiss” shows how Lovato mixes fun and catchy dance-pop sounds. Produced by Zhone—who’s worked with stars like Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan—the song quickly went viral after Lovato hinted at it during major events.

The music video for “Kiss,” directed by 91 Rules, is fun and visually exciting. It matches the song’s playful and sensual vibe. In a colorful party setting, Lovato inspires others to embrace their desires and freedom, reflecting the message of the song. The video aligns well with the album’s idea that things don’t have to be complicated unless you choose them to be, offering viewers a joyful and liberating experience. “Kiss” comes after “Fast” and “Here All Night,” setting up an album that aims to bring fresh energy to the popular dance-pop music Lovato is known for. Fans are excitedly waiting for the full album, set to launch on October 24 with DLG Recordings/Island Records. This anticipation grows thanks to Lovato recent appearances at big events like Paris Fashion Week.

To celebrate the release of “Kiss,” Lovato held an event at The Abbey in West Hollywood. She shared all the songs from her album with fans there. In a fun twist, she let people ask for which new songs they wanted to hear, making it a lively and interactive event that showed how close Lovato is with her audience. Lovato’s song “Kiss” has become a popular feel-good anthem, showing how she keeps growing as an artist. She skillfully combines her musical talents with themes of fun and self-expression. As the release date for her new album “It’s Not That Deep” approaches, excitement among her fans is increasing even more.