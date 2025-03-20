Dua Lipa Covers Kylie Minogue’s Classic “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” During Melbourne Show

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2025 - 2:08 PM

According to nme.com, on March 20, Dua Lipa performed a cover of Kylie Minogue‘s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” live in Melbourne. The magical moment took place at the Road Laver arena in Melbourne as part of the singer’s ongoing world tour, which celebrates the release of the album, Radical Optimism.

The gig marked the third of four scheduled shows at the venue followed by on stops there on March 17 and 19, ahead of one on March 22. However, at the show, Lipa surprised her fans by breaking out a hit track from one of the country’s biggest stars.

“This next part always keeps us on our toes a little bit, because every night we do something different,” the singer said midway through the show, which was during the section where she and the band perform a cover of a classic pop track.

“It’s always exciting because there are some songs that don’t need much of an introduction,” Lipa added, going on to say that the chosen track this time around was one from “an Aussie legend” and breaking into a cover of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer