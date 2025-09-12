Demi Lovato Drops New Song “Here All Night”

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 12th, 2025 - 6:04 PM

Demi Lovato has dropped another new song. Yesterday, September 11th, Lovato published her new music video for her song titled “Here All Night”. This single serves as the musician’s lead for her upcoming album titled Celebratory Dance-Pop.

Last night, the iconic pop artist dropped her most recent song. “Here All Night”. Produced by Zhone (Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Kesha), the track pairs Demi’s “powerhouse vocals” with “pulsing production to create a euphoric anthem for nights that never end”, according to TheMusicUniverse.

The song includes lyrics like, “Begging for the bass ’til it’s hitting mе right/ Sweatin’ on the dance floor under the lights/ To get over you/ I’ll be here all night/ Playing my heart so I don’t start to cry/ DJs working late, she’s helping me try / To get over you / I’ll be here all night” ending with “Getting o— getting o— getting over you (Oh)/ I’ll be here all night”.

For this new hit, Lovato reunited with acclaimed director Hannah Lux Davis (who worked on songs like “Cool for the Summer” and “Sorry Not Sorry”) to create a music video, displaying Demi pent up in her apartment as she finds the freedom to let loose.

“‘Here All Night’ is a breakup song I wrote by channeling a character, and it was so freeing to step into someone else’s story,” Lovato said. “From the moment we finished the song, I knew it needed to be a dance video. It’s about dancing through heartbreak. It’s raw and empowering, with a playful, voyeuristic point of view.”

Along with this release, last month, Lovato released a remix bundle of “Fast,” featuring an extended cut and remixes by British DJ Zac Samuels. The singer does not have any scheduled tours or concerts coming up.