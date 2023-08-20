Demi Lovato Shares Hard-Hitting Rock Version of “Confident”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 20th, 2023 - 11:54 AM

Recently Demi Lovato Release a rock version of her song “Confident”. Released in 2015 Lovato declared this song needed an updated hard-hitting rock version. This seems like it starts the same as the original but then everything becomes more edgy and has much more of a rock feel to it.

A press release states,

““Confident (Rock Version)” features re-recorded vocals and amplified new production from Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice. “Confident” was originally released eight years ago as the second single from Demi’s fifth studio album of the same name. The song became Demi’s fifth number 1 hit on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart and has since been certified 4x Platinum. “Confident (Rock Version)” follows the release of “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) ft. Slash,” “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version),” with much more to come on REVAMPED.”