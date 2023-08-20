Demi Lovato Shares Hard-Hitting Rock Version of “Confident”

Recently Demi Lovato Release a rock version of her song “Confident”. Released in 2015 Lovato declared this song needed an updated hard-hitting rock version. This seems like it starts the same as the original but then everything becomes more edgy and has much more of a rock feel to it.
A press release states,
““Confident (Rock Version)” features re-recorded vocals and amplified new production from Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice. “Confident” was originally released eight years ago as the second single from Demi’s fifth studio album of the same name. The song became Demi’s fifth number 1 hit on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart and has since been certified 4x Platinum. “Confident (Rock Version)” follows the release of “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) ft. Slash,” “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version),” with much more to come on REVAMPED.”
This song is the classic that we all remember and spews even more confident energy. Accompanied by a killer lyric video this song has had a new life breathed into it. An extra edgy vibe gives this song the modern remake that it needed to help all Lovato’s fans fall in love all over again. It is most definitely REVAMPED as the album would suggest. Lovato’s voice is very similar to the vocals in the original recorded version, but they have a level of maturity that Lovato didn’t possess during the original recording process. It still has the same feel that we all know and love, but better. Make sure to check out this rock version of “Confident” below and it will surely bring confidence to any listeners.